South Plains high school football teams in the rankings: Week of Oct. 8

LUBBOCK, Texas — Many of the top South Plains high school football teams were not in action last Friday, but there was some movement in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s rankings.

Notably, the Whitharral Panthers moved into the class 1A Division 2 rankings with a big win over Klondike. The loss knocked Klondike out of the rankings.

Take a look below to see which teams are ranked, as well as their most recent result and their opponent this Friday.

5A Division 2

No. 5 Lubbock-Cooper (Last Week: No. 5)

Last Week: BYE. Next Week: vs. Plainview.

3A Division 2

Abernathy (No. 9) (Last Week: No. 9)

Last Week: BYE. Next Week: at Reagan County.

Idalou (No. 10) (Last Week: No. 10)

Last Week: BYE. Next Week: at Coahoma.

2A Division 2

New Deal (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: BYE Next Week: at Hale Center.

1A Division 1

Springlake-Earth (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Game vs. Crowell was canceled. Next Week: BYE.

1A Division 2

Motley County (No. 1). (Last Week: No. 1)

Last Week: Won 72-0 over Petersburg. Next Week: at Guthrie.

Anton (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 9)

Last Week: Won 65-57 over Paducah. Next Week: at Whitharral.

Jayton (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 8)

Last Week: Won 64-22 over Roby. Next Week: vs. Southland (Thursday).

Whitharral (No. 9). (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Last Week: Won 48-19 over Klondike. Next Week: vs. Anton.