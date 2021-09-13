South Plains high school football teams in the rankings: Week of Sept. 17

LUBBOCK, Texas — Through three weeks of high school football, eight South Plains teams appeared in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly rankings.

Borden County fell out of the rankings after its third loss of the season. Springlake-Earth was one of three teams to move up, jumping from No. 10 to No. 7 after a win over Happy.

Take a look below to see which teams are ranked, as well as most recent result and their opponent this Friday.

5A Division 2

Lubbock Cooper (No. 8). Last week: Won 14-13 over Frenship. This week: vs. Monterey.

3A Division 2

Abernathy (No. 9). Last week: Won 50-13 over Sundown. This week: vs. Post.

2A Division 2

New Deal (No. 7). Last week: Won 37-0 over Slaton. This week: vs. Bovina.

1A Division 1

Springlake-Earth (No. 7). Last week: Won 68-36 over Happy. This week: vs. O’Donnell.

1A Division 2

Motley County (No. 1). Last week: Won 66-20 over Spur. This week: at Crowell (Thursday).

Klondike (No. 7). Last week: Won 62-16 over Grady. This week: at Meadow.

Jayton (No. 8). Last week: Won 56-0 over Wilson. This week: vs. Valley.

Anton (No. 9). Last week: Won 59-14 over Kingdom Prep. This week: at Lorezo.