South Plains high school football teams in the rankings: Week of Sept. 24

LUBBOCK, Texas — Through four weeks of high school football, nine South Plains teams appeared in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly rankings.
Idalou moved into the class 3A Division 2 rankings for the first time this year. Lubbock-Cooper moved up from No. 8 to No. 5.
Take a look below to see which teams are ranked, as well as most recent result and their opponent this Friday.
5A Division 2
No. 5 Lubbock-Cooper (Last Week: No. 8)
Last Week: Won 28-21 over Monterey. Next Week: at Hanks (El Paso).
3A Division 2
Abernathy (No. 9) (Last Week: No. 9)
Last Week: Won 33-7 over Post. Next Week: at Littlefield.
Idalou (No. 10) (Last Week: Not Ranked)
Last Week: Won 56-13 over Littlefield. Next Week: vs. New Deal.
2A Division 2
New Deal (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 7)
Last Week: Won 70-0 over Bovina. Next Week: at Idalou.
1A Division 1
Springlake-Earth (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)
Last Week: Won 75-28 over O’Donnell. Next Week: at White Deer.
1A Division 2
Motley County (No. 1). (Last Week: No. 1)
Last Week: Won 48-0 over Crowell. Next Week: at Kress.
Klondike (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)
Last Week: Won 45-0 over Meadow. Next Week: vs. Buena Vista.
Jayton (No. 8). (Last Week: No. 8)
Last Week: Won 53-40 over Valley. Next Week: at Petersburg.
Anton (No. 9). (Last Week: No. 9)
Last Week: Won in a forfeit over Lorenzo. Next Week: vs. Whiteface.