South Plains high school football teams in the rankings: Week of Sept. 24

LUBBOCK, Texas — Through four weeks of high school football, nine South Plains teams appeared in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly rankings.

Idalou moved into the class 3A Division 2 rankings for the first time this year. Lubbock-Cooper moved up from No. 8 to No. 5.

Take a look below to see which teams are ranked, as well as most recent result and their opponent this Friday.

5A Division 2

No. 5 Lubbock-Cooper (Last Week: No. 8)

Last Week: Won 28-21 over Monterey. Next Week: at Hanks (El Paso).

3A Division 2

Abernathy (No. 9) (Last Week: No. 9)

Last Week: Won 33-7 over Post. Next Week: at Littlefield.

Idalou (No. 10) (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Last Week: Won 56-13 over Littlefield. Next Week: vs. New Deal.

2A Division 2

New Deal (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won 70-0 over Bovina. Next Week: at Idalou.

1A Division 1

Springlake-Earth (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won 75-28 over O’Donnell. Next Week: at White Deer.

1A Division 2

Motley County (No. 1). (Last Week: No. 1)

Last Week: Won 48-0 over Crowell. Next Week: at Kress.

Klondike (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won 45-0 over Meadow. Next Week: vs. Buena Vista.

Jayton (No. 8). (Last Week: No. 8)

Last Week: Won 53-40 over Valley. Next Week: at Petersburg.

Anton (No. 9). (Last Week: No. 9)

Last Week: Won in a forfeit over Lorenzo. Next Week: vs. Whiteface.