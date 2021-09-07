South Plains High School football teams in the rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas — Through two weeks of high school football, nine South Plains teams appeared in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly rankings.

Take a look below to see which teams are ranked, as well as most recent result and their opponent this Friday.

5A Division 2

Lubbock Cooper (No. 5). Last week: Won 28-7 over Coronado. This week: at Frenship.

3A Division 2

Abernathy (No. 9). Last week: Won 46-8 over Slaton. This week: at Sundown.

2A Division 2

New Deal (No. 7). Last week: Won 28-6 over Wellington. This week: at Slaton.

1A Division 1

Borden County (No. 7). Last week: Lost 48-0 to Westbrook. This week: at Rankin.

Springlake-Earth (No. 10). Last week: Won 46-30 over Rankin. This week: at Happy (Thursday).

1A Division 2

Motley County (No. 1). Last week: Won 68-22 over Knox City. This week: at Spur.

Klondike (No. 7). Last week: Won 59-0 over Texas Leadership Midland. This week: at Grady.

Jayton (No. 9). Last week: Won 45-0 over Aspermont. This week: vs. Wilson (Thursday).

Anton (No. 10). Last week: Won 50-0 over Southland. This week: vs. Wellman-Union (Thursday).