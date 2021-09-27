South Plains high school football teams in the rankings: Week of Oct. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas — There was not much movement among South Plains High School Football teams in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s new set of rankings released Monday.

The New Deal Lions were the only team to change sports, moving down one spot after their loss to Idalou.

Take a look below to see which teams are ranked, as well as most recent result and their opponent this Friday.

5A Division 2

No. 5 Lubbock-Cooper (Last Week: No. 5)

Last Week: Won 55-10 over Hanks (El Paso). Next Week: BYE.

3A Division 2

Abernathy (No. 9) (Last Week: No. 9)

Last Week: Won 35-20 over Littlefield. Next Week: BYE.

Idalou (No. 10) (Last Week: No. 10)

Last Week: Won 28-14 over New Deal. Next Week: BYE.

2A Division 2

New Deal (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 6)

Last Week: Lost 28-14 to Idalou. Next Week: BYE.

1A Division 1

Springlake-Earth (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won 47-0 over White Deer. Next Week: vs. Crowell.

1A Division 2

Motley County (No. 1). (Last Week: No. 1)

Last Week: Won 60-8 over Kress. Next Week: vs. Petersburg.

Klondike (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won 83-38 over Buena Vista. Next Week: at Whitharral.

Jayton (No. 8). (Last Week: No. 8)

Last Week: Won 36-15 over Petersburg. Next Week: vs. Roby.

Anton (No. 9). (Last Week: No. 9)

Last Week: Won 83-37 over Whiteface. Next Week: at Paducah.