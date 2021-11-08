South Plains HSFB teams in the rankings: Week of November 12

LUBBOCK, Texas — With playoffs looming, a new set of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s high school rankings were released Monday and several local teams moved up.

Lubbock-Cooper and Roosevelt saw their positions rise. Cooper moved up to the No. 4 spot in Class 5A Division II while Roosevelt was bumped to No. 6.

Here’s our list of all the ranked teams, last week’s result and who they have next.

5A Division 2

Lubbock-Cooper (No. 4) (Last Week: No. 5)

Last Week: Won 48-0 over Randall. Next Week: vs. Fort Worth Southwest.

3A Division 2

Roosevelt (No. 6) (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won 34-21 over Idalou. Next Week: vs. Spearman.

Abernathy (No. 9) (Last Week: No. 9)

Last Week: Won 49-14 over Coahoma. Next Week: vs. Friona.

2A Division 2

New Deal (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 6)

Last Week: Won 42-14 over Sundown. Next Week: vs. Olton.

1A Division 1

Springlake-Earth (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 6)

Last Week: Won 60-14 over Kress. Next Week: vs. Happy.

Spur (No. 10). (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Last Week: Won 100-54 over Paducah. Next Week: vs. Meadow.

1A Division 2

Motley County (No. 1). (Last Week: No. 1)

Last Week: Won 82-36 over Jayton. Next Week: vs. Rule.

Anton (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 6)

Last Week: Won 68-48 over Lazbuddie. Next Week: at Sands.

Jayton (No. 9). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Lost 82-36 to Motley County. Next Week: vs. Benjamin.

Klondike (No. 10). (Last Week: No. 10)

Last Week: Won 67-8 over Sands. Next Week: vs. Whitharral.