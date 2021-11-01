South Plains HSFB teams in the rankings: Week of November 5

LUBBOCK, Texas — It was a relatively stagnant week for South Plains high school football teams in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly rankings.

The Abernathy Antelopes moved up from No. 10 to No. 9, marking the only movement in the area.

Here’s our list of all the ranked teams, last week’s result and who they have next.

5A Division 2

Lubbock-Cooper (No. 5) (Last Week: No. 5)

Last Week: Won 38-10 over Abilene Wylie. Next Week: vs. Randall.

3A Division 2

Roosevelt (No. 7) (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won 52-19 over Coahoma. Next Week: at Idalou.

Abernathy (No. 9) (Last Week: No. 10)

Last Week: Won 40-7 over Stanton. Next Week: at Coahoma.

2A Division 2

New Deal (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 6)

Last Week: Won 48-7 over Floydada. Next Week: at Sundown.

1A Division 1

Springlake-Earth (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 6)

Last Week: Won 54-50 over Nazareth. Next Week: vs. Kress.

1A Division 2

Motley County (No. 1). (Last Week: No. 1)

Last Week: 64-0 over Southland. Next Week: vs. Jayton.

Anton (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 6)

Last Week: Won 76-38 over Amherst. Next Week: vs. Lazbuddie (Thursday).

Jayton (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won 52-0 over Patton Springs. Next Week: at Motley County.

Klondike (No. 10). (Last Week: No. 10)

Last Week: Beat Wilson (forfeit). Next Week: at Sands.