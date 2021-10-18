South Plains HSFB teams in the rankings: Week of Oct. 22

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday’s new batch of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s high school rankings featured a big shake-up at the Class 3A Division 2 level that impacted several local teams.

Abernathy’s big win over Idalou dropped the Wildcats from the rankings and bumped the Antelopes up from No. 9 to No. 6. Roosevelt entered the rankings at No. 10.

Take a look at the full rankings below:

5A Division 2

No. 5 Lubbock-Cooper (Last Week: No. 5)

Last Week: Won 20-12 over Wichita Falls Rider. Next Week: vs. Wichita Falls.

3A Division 2

Abernathy (No. 6) (Last Week: No. 9)

Last Week: Won 33-10 over Idalou. Next Week: at Roosevelt.

Roosevelt (No. 10) (Last Week: Not Ranked)

Last Week: Won 58-0 over Reagan County. Next Week: vs. Abernathy.

2A Division 2

New Deal (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won 35-6 over Post. Next Week: at Tahoka.

1A Division 1

Springlake-Earth (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won on forfeit over Lorenzo. Next Week: vs. Petersburg.

1A Division 2

Motley County (No. 1). (Last Week: No. 1)

Last Week: Won 66-0 over Patton Springs. Next Week: BYE.

Anton (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 6)

Last Week: Won 51-6 over Cotton Center. Next Week: BYE.

Jayton (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: BYE. Next Week: at Guthrie.

Klondike (No. 10). (Last Week: No. 10)

Last Week: BYE. Next Week: at Loop.