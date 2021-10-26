South Plains teams in the rankings: Week of October 29

LUBBOCK, Texas — Headlined by Roosevelt moving up following a big win over Abernathy, plenty of South Plains teams have new places in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s newest round of high school football rankings.

Check below to see which local teams are ranked, as well as what they did last week and who they have this week.

5A Division 2

Lubbock-Cooper (No. 5) (Last Week: No. 5)

Last Week: Won 52-21 over Wichita Falls. Next Week: at Abilene Wylie.

3A Division 2

Roosevelt (No. 7) (Last Week: No. 10)

Last Week: Won 58-56 over Abernathy. Next Week: vs. Coahoma.

Abernathy (No. 10) (Last Week: No. 6)

Last Week: Lost 58-56 to Roosevelt. Next Week: vs. Stanton.

2A Division 2

New Deal (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won 49-0 over Tahoka. Next Week: vs. Floydada.

1A Division 1

Springlake-Earth (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won 92-43 over Petersburg. Next Week: at Nazareth.

1A Division 2

Motley County (No. 1). (Last Week: No. 1)

Last Week: BYE. Next Week: at Southland.

Anton (No. 6). (Last Week: No. 6)

Last Week: BYE. Next Week: at Amherst.

Jayton (No. 7). (Last Week: No. 7)

Last Week: Won 64-16 over Guthrie. Next Week: vs. Patton Springs.

Klondike (No. 10). (Last Week: No. 10)

Last Week: Won 54-6 over Loop. Next Week: vs. Wilson.