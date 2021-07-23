Southland Eagles 2021 Football Schedule

SOUTHLAND, Texas — The Southland Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Eagles open the season hosting Cotton Center on August 27. Homecoming is September 17 against Christ the King and they’ll take on Guthrie for Senior Night on October 15. They’ll end the regular season hosting number one Motley County on October 29th.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27 – vs. Cotton Center

9/3 – vs. Anton

9/10 – vs. Whiteface

9/17 – vs. Christ the King (Homecoming)

9/24 – OPEN

10/1 – @ Sands

10/8 – @ Jayton

10/15 – vs. Guthrie (Senior Night)

10/22 – @ Patton Springs

10/29 – vs. Motley County