Springlake-Earth 2021 Football Schedule

SPRINGLAKE-EARTH, Texas — Springlake-Earth Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Wolverines will open their season hosting Whitharral on August 27, and finish with a matchup against Kress for Senior Night on November 5.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27 – vs. Whitharral
9/2 – vs. Rankin (@ Borden)
9/10 – @ Happy
9/17 – vs. O’Donnell
9/24 – @ White Deer
10/1 – vs. Crowell (HC)
10/8 – BYE
10/15 – @ Lorenzo
10/22 – vs. Petersburg
10/29 – @ Nazareth
11/5 – vs. Kress (Senior)