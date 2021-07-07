Springlake-Earth 2021 Football Schedule

SPRINGLAKE-EARTH, Texas — Springlake-Earth Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Wolverines will open their season hosting Whitharral on August 27, and finish with a matchup against Kress for Senior Night on November 5.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27 – vs. Whitharral

9/2 – vs. Rankin (@ Borden)

9/10 – @ Happy

9/17 – vs. O’Donnell

9/24 – @ White Deer

10/1 – vs. Crowell (HC)

10/8 – BYE

10/15 – @ Lorenzo

10/22 – vs. Petersburg

10/29 – @ Nazareth

11/5 – vs. Kress (Senior)