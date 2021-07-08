Spur 2021 Football Schedule

SPUR, Texas — Spur Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Bulldogs will open their season at Petersburg on August 27, and finish with a matchup against Paducah for Senior Night on November 5.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27 – @ Petersburg
9/3 – vs. Meadow
9/10 – vs. Motley County
9/17 – @ White Deer
9/24 – @ O’Donnell
10/1 – vs. Whiteface (Homecoming)
10/8 – @ Crowell
10/15 – vs. Northside
10/22 – BYE
10/29 – @ Knox City
11/5 – vs. Paducah (Senior Night)