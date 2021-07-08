Spur 2021 Football Schedule

SPUR, Texas — Spur Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Bulldogs will open their season at Petersburg on August 27, and finish with a matchup against Paducah for Senior Night on November 5.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27 – @ Petersburg

9/3 – vs. Meadow

9/10 – vs. Motley County

9/17 – @ White Deer

9/24 – @ O’Donnell

10/1 – vs. Whiteface (Homecoming)

10/8 – @ Crowell

10/15 – vs. Northside

10/22 – BYE

10/29 – @ Knox City

11/5 – vs. Paducah (Senior Night)

