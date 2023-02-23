WACO, Texas – Lubbock Christian girls basketball defeated Tomball Rosehill Christian, 57-52, to claim the TAPPS 3A state title championships Thursday at Waco Robinson High School.

The Lady Eagles have won three straight state titles after winning the last two TAPPS 4A championships before moving down a classification this season.

Linley Bruington poses with the championship plaque after Lubbock Christian wins the TAPPS 3A state title.

Lubbock Christian trailed early in the second quarter before going on a 17-1 run to take the lead for good.

The Lady Eagles would maintain a double-digit lead until Rosehill Christian made a late push in the fourth quarter. They would get within three with 2:27 remaining, but Lubbock Christian would hold on for the win.

Raegan Lee scored a team-high 24 points and Katy Evans added nine points.