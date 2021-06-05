Sublette dominates in 7-2 Texas Tech win over North Carolina

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech reliever Ryan Sublette closed out North Carolina with eight strikeouts in 3.2 hitless innings Saturday, sealing a 7-2 Red Raider win.

The victory moved Texas Tech within one win of winning the Lubbock Regional. It will play the winner of UCLA and North Carolina Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Sublette entered the game in the sixth inning after a lengthy review determined that a hit by UNC’s Mac Horvath stayed in the ballpark and that Horvath was thrown out advancing to second base. Sublette struck out two hitters to strand a runner at third base.

Jace Jung hit a two-run home run to get Texas Tech on the board in the first inning. UNC tied it up in the third and Braxton Fulford put Tech back ahead with an RBI double in the fifth.

Outfiielder Kurt Wilson delivered the Red Raiders some key insurance runs late in the game with a solo home run in the seventh frame and a two-run single in the eighth.

Patrick Monteverde started the game on the mound for Texas Tech and went 5.1 innings, allowing two runs.