LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released its girls rankings for the upcoming season on Monday.

Two South Plains 5A teams begin the season ranked led by Lubbock-Cooper. The Lady Pirates are No. 9 in the state, and Lubbock-Monterey checks in at No. 12.

In Class 4A, the Levelland Loboettes are ranked 9th.

Idalou was ranked second in Class 3A behind defending state champion Fairfield. The Wildcats fell to the eventual champs in the state semifinals last season.

Shallowater heads into his first season under new head coach Kurt Richardson ranked 15th.

Three area teams are ranked in the Top 10 of the Class 2A rankings. New Home is No. 2 behind defending champion Gruver while Sudan and Sundown are ranked 9th and 10th, respectively.

Sands sits atop the Class 1A rankings. Borden County starts the season ranked 6th.

