Tahoka Bulldogs 2021 football schedule

TAHOKA, Texas — The Tahoka Bulldogs released their football schedule for the 2021 season.

Tahoka will have Homecoming on the second game of its season, September 3 against Seagraves. Senior night will be October 29 against Sundown and the Bulldogs will finish their season on November 5 against Post.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27: vs. Plains

9/3: vs. Seagraves (Homecoming)

9/10: @ Roosevelt

9/17: @ Crosbyton

9/24: @ Ropes

10/1: BYE WEEK

10/8: vs. Floydada

10/15: @ Hale Center

10/22: vs. New Deal

10/29: vs. Sundown (Senior Night)

11/5: @ Post