Tahoka Bulldogs 2021 football schedule

TAHOKA, Texas — The Tahoka Bulldogs released their football schedule for the 2021 season.
Tahoka will have Homecoming on the second game of its season, September 3 against Seagraves. Senior night will be October 29 against Sundown and the Bulldogs will finish their season on November 5 against Post.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27: vs. Plains
9/3: vs. Seagraves (Homecoming)
9/10: @ Roosevelt
9/17: @ Crosbyton
9/24: @ Ropes
10/1: BYE WEEK
10/8: vs. Floydada
10/15: @ Hale Center
10/22: vs. New Deal
10/29: vs. Sundown (Senior Night)
11/5: @ Post