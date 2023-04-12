LUBBOCK, Texas – Talkington School for Young Women Leaders senior Mae Alice White signed a volleyball letter of intent with Widener University on Tuesday.

White is the first student-athlete in Talkington history to sign to play volleyball at the collegiate level.

“They have really good academics up there,” White said. “They have a co-op programming for engineering, so I can work while I’m in school.”

White was a four-year letter winner for the Talkington volleyball team.

“I went up and met the coach,” White said. “He’s super nice, and I’m starting to talk to some of my teammates. I’m super excited.”

Widener University is a Div. III school located in Chester, Pa.