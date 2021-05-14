Tech baseball falls to OU 9-8 on walk-off wild pitch

KLBK Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: Texas Tech athletics.

NORMAN, Oklahoma — No. 7 Texas Tech dropped its series opener in Norman 9-8 on a walk-off wild pitch in the 10th inning Friday.

Texas Tech fell to 31-12 (10-9 Big 12) with the loss. The Sooners improved to 25-23 (9-10 Big 12).

Four Red Raiders hit home runs in the game. Cody Masters put Texas Tech ahead 4-0 with a first-inning grand slam. Jace Jung hit a solo shot two innings later, and Cole Stilwell and Cal Conley hit game-tying home runs in the sixth and eighth innings, respectively.

But the offensive outburst was not enough. Tech starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde surrendered seven runs in 4.1 innings.

Texas Tech and Oklahoma will conclude the series with 2:00 p.m. games on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar