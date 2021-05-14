Tech baseball falls to OU 9-8 on walk-off wild pitch

NORMAN, Oklahoma — No. 7 Texas Tech dropped its series opener in Norman 9-8 on a walk-off wild pitch in the 10th inning Friday.

Texas Tech fell to 31-12 (10-9 Big 12) with the loss. The Sooners improved to 25-23 (9-10 Big 12).

Four Red Raiders hit home runs in the game. Cody Masters put Texas Tech ahead 4-0 with a first-inning grand slam. Jace Jung hit a solo shot two innings later, and Cole Stilwell and Cal Conley hit game-tying home runs in the sixth and eighth innings, respectively.

But the offensive outburst was not enough. Tech starting pitcher Patrick Monteverde surrendered seven runs in 4.1 innings.

Texas Tech and Oklahoma will conclude the series with 2:00 p.m. games on Saturday and Sunday.