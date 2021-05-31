Tech baseball given No. 8 seed in NCAA Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball was awarded the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA Baseball Championship Monday.

The Red Raiders will host a Regional this weekend and will host a Super Regional if they advance.

The three teams coming to Lubbock for the regional round are No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 4 Army. Texas Tech will play Army to open the regional at 11:00 a.m. Friday.

Tech is paired the Stanford Regional, which features Stanford, UC-Irvine, Nevada and North Dakota State. The winner of that regional will play the winner of the Lubbock Regional.

The Red Raiders will go into the tournament with a 36-15 record. They bowed out of the Big 12 Tournament early with two losses Friday to TCU and Kansas State.