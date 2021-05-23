Tech baseball wraps up regular season with series win, will open Big 12 Tournament against Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 5 Texas Tech baseball closed out its regular season with two straight wins against Kansas, securing the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Red Raiders finished the regular season with a 35-13 record and went 14-10 in the Big 12. They took two out of three against the Jayhawks, winning on Friday and Saturday after dropping the series opener Thursday.

They will open the tournament at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday against Baylor, who gave them problems in the regular season. Baylor took two of three in an April trip to Lubbock.

The Bears roughed up Texas Tech pitching in their two wins, scoring 12 and 13 runs in those games. Patrick Monteverde, Chase Hampton and Wednesday’s projected starter Mason Montgomery all gave up at least four runs in that series.

Texas Tech and Baylor’s Big 12 Tournament opener will be televised on ESPNU. First pitch is at 9:00 a.m.