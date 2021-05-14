Tech softball goes 1-1 in Big 12 tourney Friday, to face Texas for third place Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 6 Texas Tech softball split its two Big 12 Tournament games Friday, beating Baylor 8-6 in the afternoon but losing the nightcap 8-2 to Oklahoma.

Their performance sets up a matchup against No. 3 Texas for third place in the tournament.

The Red Raiders scored four runs each in the third and seventh innings against Baylor in their first game Saturday. Peyton Blythe and Ellie Bailey each hit home runs in the effort.

Baylor scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it close, but Erin Edmoundson relieved Missy Zoch and struck out two hitters to get the save.

In the second game, Oklahoma hitters teed off for six home runs off against Edmoundson.

Texas Tech and Texas will play the third-place game Saturday at 10:30 a.m.