LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech and Abilene Christian will resume their suspended game from April 25 at 4 p.m. Tuesday before their scheduled meeting at Rip Griffin Park.

The game will pick up where it was halted, with the Wildcats leading 6-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning with one out and a runner on second base.

Tuesday’s planned 6:30 p.m. first pitch will now start 30-45 minutes after the first game’s conclusion.

Single-game tickets for Tuesday will be valid for both games.