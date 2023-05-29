LUBBOCK, TX— The Texas Tech baseball team will head to the University of Florida for the Gainesville Regional for the NCAA Championship Tournament.

The Red Raiders were selected to play in the tournament for the seventh straight year. On Monday, Texas Tech discovered they will be joined by Flordia, Florida A&M, and UConn in Gainesville, hosted by the tournament’s 2nd overall seed. As the regional’s 2 seed, Texas Tech will play the Huskies in their opening contest of the tournament. Texas Tech holds a 4-1 all-time record with UConn, the last contest resulting in a 10-inning 9-8 win in 2021.

Texas Tech will take on – in their opening contest of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, June 2nd on ESPN+.