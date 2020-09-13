Texas Tech beats Houston Baptist 35-33 in opener

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech beat Houston Baptist 35-33 in the first game of its season Saturday night.

Alan Bowman started at quarterback for the Red Raiders and played an up-and-down game. Bowman missed some receivers down the field and threw a bad interception, but finished the day with 430 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Bowman led a perfect drive on the Red Raiders’ first possession of the game, finishing it with a touchdown toss to Erik Ezukanma.

Texas Tech ran the ball well, and SaRodorick Thompson led the way with 118 yards on 22 carries. He also scored two touchdowns.

Texas Tech struggled on defense, allowing several long scores to the Husky offense. Houston Baptist’s Bailey Zappe threw for 567 yards.

Houston Baptist had a two-point conversion to tie the game late, but Texas Tech forced an incomplete pass. The Red Raiders ran out the clock to seal their win.