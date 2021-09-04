Texas Tech defense steps up in 38-21 victory over Houston

HOUSTON — Texas Tech came back from a 14-point deficit to beat Houston 38-21 in its season opener Saturday.

Houston scored a touchdown on its first drive and surprised Texas Tech with an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. The Cougars scored again with the short field, taking a quick, 14-0 lead.

Tahj Brooks scored the first Red Raider touchdown of the season in the second quarter on a 41-yard scamper. Houston scored again before halftime to take a 21-7 lead.

In the second half, Oregon transfer quarterback Tyler Shough slipped a couple of tackles to run in a touchdown and Riko Jeffers tied the game with an interception return touchdown.

Eric Monroe then caught the third Red Raider interception of the day, setting up a go-ahead field goal.

Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma submitted an excellent performance, hauling in seven catches for 179 yards. He caught a 50-yard bomb late in the fourth quarter to set up Xavier White’s game-clinching touchdown.

The Red Raider defense was dominant, catching four interceptions and not allowing any points in the second half.

Next Saturday, the Red Raiders will have their home opener against Stephen F. Austin.