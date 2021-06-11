Texas Tech drops Super Regional opener against Stanford

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball dropped the first game of its three-game set against Stanford 15-2 Friday.

The Red Raiders now need to win the final two games of the Super Regional series to advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

Starting pitcher Chase Hampton allowed Stanford to take an early lead with four runs in the first inning. Tech’s bullpen did not fare much better. Six pitchers combined to allow 11 runs in 5.1 total innings.

Stanford pitcher Brendan Beck was in control all afternoon and finished his day with 13 strikeouts. He pitched 7.1 innings and allowed two runs.

Designated hitter Cole Stilwell had two of Texas Tech’s RBI with a solo home run in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the sixth. Nate Rombach also hit a solo shot in the ninth.

The Red Raiders and Cardinal will play again Saturday at 2:00 p.m.