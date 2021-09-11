Texas Tech escapes Stephen F. Austin 28-22

Texas Tech’s Riko Jeffers (6) during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech football used a late defensive stand to beat Stephen F. Austin 28-22 in its second game of the season.

The Red Raiders improved to 2-0 with the victory.

It was not smooth sailing for Texas Tech. Tyler Shough threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, and lost a fumble. The Red Raiders trailed 13-7 at halftime.

In the second half, Tahj Brooks, Xavier White and Erik Ezukanma made big plays to help Texas Tech go ahead.

The Lumberjacks drove down the field at the end of the fourth quarter, but their drive came up just short.

Texas Tech’s next game will be against Florida International in Lubbock on Saturday.