Texas Tech falls to 1-1 after shootout loss to Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech lost a crazy, overtime game to Texas 63-56 Saturday, falling to 1-1 on the season.

Texas Tech led 56-41 after SaRodorick Thompson’s 75-yard touchdown with 3:13 remaining, but Sam Ehlinger led three straight touchdown drives to win it for the Longhorns.

The Red Raiders made huge plays on special teams, recovering an onside kick, blocking a punt and recovering a muffed punt for a touchdown. However, it wasn’t enough.

Alan Bowman threw five touchdowns, but also had three interceptions. He finished the day with 325 yards. Ehlinger also had five touchdowns, and was picked off once by Alex Hogan.

T.J. Vasher and KeSean Carter caught two touchdowns each. Erik Ezukanma led the team in yards with 91, and caught one touchdown. Thompson rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Tech’s defense wasn’t gashed in the same way it was against Houston Baptist, but it couldn’t close out the Longhorns when it mattered most.

Next week, Texas Tech plays Kansas State in Manhattan.