Texas Tech falls to 1-5 in Big 12 play with 34-18 loss to TCU

Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi (3) looks to throw as TCU defensive end Khari Coleman (11) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas Tech lost 34-18 to TCU Saturday afternoon, dropping to 2-5 overall and 1-5 in Big 12 play.

Henry Colombi completed 23 of 41 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Half of that yardage came on two plays: a 60-yard touchdown to Ja’Lynn Polk and a 57-yard touchdown to Erik Ezukanma.

He did not get much help from his offensive line, particularly in the first half, when he was sacked five times.

On defense, Texas Tech shut down TCU’s passing game but could not contain quarterback Max Duggan on the ground. Duggan ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns, including an 81-yard burst to ice the game in the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders will return home to face Baylor next week. That game kicks off at 3:00 p.m.