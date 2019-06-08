Texas Tech Men's Track & Field Capture First Men's Team Title in University History

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the first time in the history of men's athletics at Texas Tech University, a National Championship. The Red Raiders Men's Track and Field Team captured the 2019 team title by ten points over Florida in Austin at the NCAA Track & Field Championships. Some high lights of the remarkable run to a title include Divine Oduduru not only defending his National Title in the 200-meter, but winning the 100-meter with a 9.86. Oduduru was part of the third place finishing 4x100-meter relay team. Norman Grimes finished second in the 400-meter hurdles. It was Eric Kicinski's win the discus which sealed the deal for the first men's team title. The Men's Track & Field team joins the 1993 Lady Raider Basketball Team as only the second team title at Texas Tech University.