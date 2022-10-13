LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball has been picked fifth in the Big 12 Preseason Poll announced on Thursday.

The Red Raiders finished third last season in the first year under head coach Mark Adams.

Baylor was picked to win the league over Kansas. The Bears edged out the Jayhawks with five first-place votes and 77 points to four first-place votes and 73 points.

Texas received the other first-place vote to finish third followed by TCU.

The Red Raiders and Oklahoma State received the same amount of points to tie for fifth.

The poll is made up the votes of the league’s head coaches.

2022-23 Big 12 Preseason Poll

Team (First-place votes) Points 1. Baylor (5) 77 2. Kansas (4) 73 3. Texas (1) 64 4. TCU 58 T5. Oklahoma State 42 Texas Tech 42 7. Oklahoma 32 8. Iowa State 30 9. West Virginia 20 10. Kansas State 12

Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.

