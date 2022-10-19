HOUSTON – Clutch play late helped top-ranked Texas Tech men’s golf secure the 2022 Big 12 Match Play title over Oklahoma, 3.5-2.5, on Wednesday.

Jack Wall put a point on the board for the Red Raiders with a 4&3 win and the team’s second point came on Baard Skogen’s 1-up victory.

With two matches rematches remaining, the two teams were all square.

After paring 17 to take a one-hole lead, Ludvig Aberg sunk a birdie putt on 18 to put the Red Raiders in front 3-2.

A tie by Calum Scott in the final match would clinch the championship.

With his match all square heading into the 18th and final hole, Calum split the hole to tie the match and seal Texas Tech’s second match play title in four years.

Wednesday’s victory was the team’s second team victory of the fall. The Red Raiders defended their title at the Inverness Intercollegiate back on Sept. 26-27.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)