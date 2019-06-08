Texas Tech Men’s Track & Field Capture First Men’s Team Title in University History

For the first time in the history of men’s athletics at Texas Tech University, a National Championship. The Red Raiders Men’s Track and Field Team captured the 2019 team title by ten points over Florida in Austin at the NCAA Track & Field Championships. Some high lights of the remarkable run to a title include Divine Oduduru not only defending his National Title in the 200-meter, but winning the 100-meter with a 9.86. Oduduru was part of the third place finishing 4×100-meter relay team. Norman Grimes finished second in the 400-meter hurdles. It was Eric Kicinski’s win the discus which sealed the deal for the first men’s team title. The Men’s Track & Field team joins the 1993 Lady Raider Basketball Team as only the second team title at Texas Tech University.