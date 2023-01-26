LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech was picked to finish third by the head coaches in the 2023 Big 12 Baseball Preseason Poll released Thursday.

TCU was selected as the favorite to win the conference title for the first time since 2017 when the Horned Frogs shared the regular season crown with the Red Raiders.

The Horned Frogs, who received five first-place votes, finished two points ahead of second-place Oklahoma State (four first-place votes) in the voting.

Texas Tech picked up 48 points, followed by 2022 College World Series participant Texas in fourth with 43. Oklahoma, who reached the national championship series a year ago, followed with 38 points. Each of the top five teams in the 2023 poll qualified for the NCAA Championship and reached at least the regional championship last season.

West Virginia checked in at sixth and Kansas State at seventh. Kansas was selected eighth, and Baylor rounded out the poll, as both teams enter the season under new head coaches Dan Fitzgerald (Kansas) and Mitch Thompson (Baylor).

All Big 12 squads begin the season on February 17.

Preseason Poll

1. TCU (5) – 61

2. Oklahoma State (4) – 59

3. Texas Tech – 48

4. Texas – 43

5. Oklahoma – 38

6. West Virginia – 28

7. Kansas State – 17

8. Kansas – 16

9. Baylor – 14

(A Big 12 Press Release contributed to this report.)