OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas Tech’s Big 12 tournament baseball game against TCU was postponed to 9:00 a.m. Friday.

The game was originally set for 4:00 p.m. Thursday, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

The loser of the game will play Kansas State at 12:30 p.m. Friday. All of Friday’s games will be shown on ESPN+.

Texas Tech won its Big 12 tournament opener 11-4 against Baylor Wednesday. TCU beat Kansas State 7-6.