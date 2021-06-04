Texas Tech tops Army 6-3 in Lubbock Regional opener

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech homered in three straight innings Friday to beat Army 6-3 in the first game of the Lubbock Regional.

Cal Conley hit two of those home runs, a two-run homer in the third inning and a solo homer in the fifth. Braxton Fulford added a two-run shot in the fourth.

Texas Tech starting pitcher Chase Hampton threw a good game, allowing two runs in six innings. He struck out seven batters.

Tim Tadlock went to Micah Dallas for the save. Dallas has spent time in the starting rotation and bullpen this year, but Tadlock opted to move him back to the bullpen for the postseason.

Tech will next play the winner of UNC vs. UCLA at 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.