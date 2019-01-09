Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jarrett Culver continues to put the #8 ranked Texas Tech on his back as he guides the Red Raiders to a 66-59 win over #23 Oklahoma. Culver would finish with 23 points and 13 boards in the win to push Texas Tech to three and oh in the Big 12 and fourteen and one overall on the season. Brandone Francis added eight points including a clutch three down the stretch for Tech to tie the game. Davide Moretti finished with twelve points and was two of five behind the arc. Texas Tech will now head to Austin on Saturday to take on the Texas Longhorns who fell to Oklahoma State on the road in Stillwater.