LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech picked up its first Big 12 win of the season Saturday, with a 34-27 victory over West Virginia.

Texas Tech came out of the first half with a 20-13 lead. New starter Henry Colombi completed 15 of 18 first half attempts for 124 yards.

But it was the Red Raiders defense that won the game in the end. Zech McPhearson scored his second touchdown in as many games to give the Red Raiders a fourth quarter lead.

Next, Texas Tech plays Oklahoma at 7:00 p.m. Halloween night.