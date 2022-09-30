LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s volleyball tries to hand top-ranked Texas its first loss of the season when the two teams meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0 Big 12) are coming off of a sweep of Kansas State on Wednesday.

Texas comes to town 10-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play and have wins over three teams ranked in the top 12 in the nation.

Tony Graystone’s squad will try to do something that hasn’t been done nearly 22 years. The Red Raiders are just 2-40 all-time against the Longhorns in Lubbock with the last win coming on Nov. 1, 2000.

That was also the last win in the series, according to Texas Tech online records. The Red Raiders have dropped 42-straight matches against the Longhorns.

Sunday’s match will be aired on ESPN and live stats will be available here.