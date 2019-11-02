The Blitz 11/1: 1st Quarter

Post blows out New Deal 53-0.
Next week, Post takes on Floydada. New Deal will face Sundown.
Frenship tops Permian 24-13.
Next week, Frenship plays at Tascosa.
Monterey torches Caprock 62-27.
Next week, Monterey takes on Lubbock high.
Coronado thrashes Palo Duro 63-13.
Next week, Coronado plays at Caprock. Palo Duro does not have a game.
Lubbock Cooper blows out Wylie 49-14.
Next week, Lubbock Cooper hosts Randall.
Plainview falls to Wichita Falls High 31-6.
Next week, Plainview hosts Wylie.
Amarillo races Lubbock High 65-20.
Next week, Lubbock plays at Monterey.