The Blitz 11/1: 1st Quarter

KLBK Sports

by: KLBK staff

Posted: / Updated:

Post blows out New Deal 53-0.

Next week, Post takes on Floydada. New Deal will face Sundown.

Frenship tops Permian 24-13.

Next week, Frenship plays at Tascosa.

Monterey torches Caprock 62-27.

Next week, Monterey takes on Lubbock high.

Coronado thrashes Palo Duro 63-13.

Next week, Coronado plays at Caprock. Palo Duro does not have a game.

Lubbock Cooper blows out Wylie 49-14.

Next week, Lubbock Cooper hosts Randall.

Plainview falls to Wichita Falls High 31-6.

Next week, Plainview hosts Wylie.

Amarillo races Lubbock High 65-20.

Next week, Lubbock plays at Monterey.

