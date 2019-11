Lubbock Christian edges Willow Park 20-13.

Next week, Lubbock Christian plays in New Deal.

Ropes blows out Meadow 64-16.

Next week, Meadow hosts Whiteface while Ropes plays at Wellman-Union.

Whitharral beats Anton in a shootout, 66-62.

Next week: Anton hosts Cotton Central. Whitharral does not have a game scheduled.