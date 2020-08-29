The Blitz, August 28: First Half

Friday night marked the return of Texas High School Football and with it, The Blitz: KLBK’s Friday night college football show.

Here are some scores from the games we recapped.

Estacado went down to Midland to play Greenwood, the team that knocked the Matadors out of last season’s playoffs. Estacado kept it close for most of the game but Greenwood eventually pulled out a 28-12 win.

Levelland dropped a high scoring affair to Andrews 56-47.

Shallowater’s defense held stout against Abernathy, as the Mustangs notched a 26-6 win.

Roosevelt’s defense was dominant in a 25-2 win over River Road.

Idalou romped Denver City 41-7.

Seminole fell to Dumas 48-8.

Friona topped Brownfield 26-13.

Lamesa could not get going against Lake View, losing 35-8.

Slaton pulled out a close one against Snyder 20-14.

Littlefield trounced Dimmitt 56-0.

Sundown edged Muleshoe 6-0 in a defensive affair.

