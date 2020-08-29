The Blitz, August 28: Second Half

Friday night marked the return of Texas High School Football and with it, The Blitz: KLBK’s Friday night college football show.
Here are some scores from the games we recapped.
New Deal was dominant in its opener against Smyer, winning 55-8.
Lockney started off its campaign with a 39-14 win over Ropes.
Springlake-Earth won its first game back at the six-man level 58-42.
Cotton Center pulled out a back and forth affair against Southland 49-44 on Thursday night.
2A scores
Tulia 28, Floydada 26
Hale Center 32, Seagraves 14
Post 70, Tolar 14
Tahoka 32, Plains 14
New Home 51, Odessa Compass Academy 0
Sudan 37, Olton 27
Shamrock 28, Crosbyton 14
Farwell 7, Ralls 0
1A Scores
Borden County 62, Calvert 42
O’Donnell 60, Gordon 36
Hermleigh 52, Wellman-Union 8
Anton 50, Silverton 38
Rule 42, Wilson 41
Jayton 50, Ira 28
Westbrook 58, Motley County 36