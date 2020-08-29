The Blitz, August 28: Second Half

Friday night marked the return of Texas High School Football and with it, The Blitz: KLBK’s Friday night college football show.

Here are some scores from the games we recapped.

New Deal was dominant in its opener against Smyer, winning 55-8.

Lockney started off its campaign with a 39-14 win over Ropes.

Springlake-Earth won its first game back at the six-man level 58-42.

Cotton Center pulled out a back and forth affair against Southland 49-44 on Thursday night.

2A scores

Tulia 28, Floydada 26

Hale Center 32, Seagraves 14

Post 70, Tolar 14

Tahoka 32, Plains 14

New Home 51, Odessa Compass Academy 0

Sudan 37, Olton 27

Shamrock 28, Crosbyton 14

Farwell 7, Ralls 0

1A Scores

Borden County 62, Calvert 42

O’Donnell 60, Gordon 36

Hermleigh 52, Wellman-Union 8

Anton 50, Silverton 38

Rule 42, Wilson 41

Jayton 50, Ira 28

Westbrook 58, Motley County 36