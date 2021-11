LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas High School Football playoffs are upon us and KLBK has you covered on how all our local teams fared in the first round on The Blitz.

Catch the first quarter of the show for Lubbock-Cooper, Coronado, Muleshoe and Estacado highlights.

Scores

Lubbock-Cooper 42, Fort Worth Southwest 0

Coronado 67, El Paso Bel Air 7

Muleshoe 21, Brownfield 17

Monahans 31, Estacado 28