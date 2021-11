LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas High School Football playoffs are upon us and KLBK has you covered on how all our local teams fared in the first round on The Blitz.

Check out Lubbock Christian highlights in the fourth quarter of the show.

Scores

Lubbock Christian 51, Dallas Shelton 0

Panhandle 56, Floydada 0

Happy 48, Springlake-Earth 44