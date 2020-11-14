The Blitz, November 13: First Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to another episode of The Blitz, where we show you what happened under the Friday night lights in the South Plains.

Playoffs started this week for schools 4A and smaller. Some local teams were eliminated, while others moved.

Here’s a look at what all the local teams did. We’ll start with 5A and TAPPS games.

Coronado went up against Amarillo High and stayed undefeated. Sawyer Robertson and the Mustang offense piled up 31 points before halftime en route to a 45-13 win.

Lubbock High went on the road to face Palo Duro, and was not able to generate enough offense to win the game. The Westerners fell short 27-20.

Plainview has struggled to get anything going lately, and that didn’t change against Wichita Falls Rider Friday. The Bulldogs lost 49-0.

Frenship’s losing streak grew to four straight with a 42-7 loss to Abilene High.

In TAPPS, Trinity Christian finished up its season against Muenster Sacred Heart. Trinity Christian won 39-6.

Lubbock Christian fell to Lake Country Christian 35-24.