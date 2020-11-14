The Blitz, November 13: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Welcome back to another episode of The Blitz, where we show you what happened under the Friday night lights in the South Plains.

Playoffs started this week for schools 4A and smaller. Some local teams were eliminated, while others moved.

Here’s a look at what all the local teams did. We’ll continue with the rest of our 3A games.

Idalou faced Friona in Plainview, and the Chieftains had a tough time stopping Idalou’s offense. The Wildcats ran wild all night, winning 62-35.

Abernathy met Childress in Floydada for yet another playoff matchup between the two schools. This one was close throughout, but Childress went ahead on fourth quarter touchdown and its defense held off Abernathy twice in the fourth quarter to seal a 28-21 win.

Roosevelt had a tough matchup with No. 5 Spearman. Jacob Torrez and the Eagles’ offense kept up for a while, but the Lynx eventually proved to be too much to handle, winning 63-34.

Hale Center stood little chance against Panhandle. The Owls fell 55-7.