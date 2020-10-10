The Blitz, October 9: Third Quarter

LUBBOCK, Texas — Another Friday, another night of high school football and another episode of The Blitz.

On The Blitz, we take you around the South Plains with highlights and scores from all the local matchups.

Let’s look at some 3A and 2A action.

Abernathy pulled out a 38-16 win against Reagan County.

Idalou’s offense ran wild in a 68-22 win over Coahoma.

Post just keeps on rolling. Another big win for the Wildcats, 51-6 over Sundown.

New Deal took an early lead and didn’t look back, beating Hale Center 45-0.

More scores:

Brownfield 13, Kermit 12

Denver City 28, Slaton 14

Littlefield 22, River Road 9

Roosevelt 28, Stanton 18

Floydada 11, Tahoka 8

Wink 37, Seagraves 14

Ropes 22, New Home 20

Bovina 25, Sudan 21

Lockney 38, Crosbyton 8

Hamlin 42, Ralls 22.