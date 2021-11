LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas High School Football playoffs are upon us and KLBK has you covered on how all our local teams fared in the first round on The Blitz.

Post, New Home, Roosevelt and more in the second quarter.

Scores

Post 46, Farwell 14

New Home 45, Plains 8

Olney 49, Ralls 14

Roosevelt 44, Spearmen 11

Archer City 59, Crosbyton 0

Stanton 39, Childress 34

Seymour 49, Lockney 20

River Road 14, Denver City 6