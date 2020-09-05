The Blitz, September 4: Fourth Quarter

High school football season is in full swing, and we’ve got you covered on all the local action in this week’s edition of The Blitz.

Here are some scores from the game we covered in the Fourth Quarter of the show.

Ropes celebrated its first win since coming up to the 11-man level, beating Odessa Compass Academy 61-0.

More 1A scores:

Valley 56, Petersburg 6

Springlake-Earth 48, Hart 0

Westbrook 44, Borden County 30

O’Donnell 88, Garden City 50

Lubbock Titans 58, Cotton Center 28

Whitharral 54, Wellman-Union 8

Whiteface 64, Wilson 19

Jayton 54, Aspermont 6

Motley County 68, Knox City 67

Anton 49, Southland 0